Malappuram: Overspeeding was the primary cause of the recent Kuttippuram bus accident on NH 66, according to an investigation report submitted by a special team of the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) to the State Transport Commissioner.

The detailed report, which clarifies the circumstances that led to the crash, says the bus lost control after entering a sharp curve on NH 66 at high speed.

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There were two consecutive curves near the accident site. While the bus successfully negotiated the first curve, it entered the second curve at excessive speed and went out of control. The maximum permissible speed on such curves is generally 50 kmph, it says. The investigation found that the bus was travelling at more than 100 kmph at the time of the accident, higher than the permitted speed.

The report also noted that the high speed led to a phenomenon known as hydroplaning, in which the tyres lost contact and grip with the road surface due to a layer of water formed during the rain. This significantly reduced friction between the tyres and the road, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

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The bus subsequently crashed into the road divider. Statements from passengers and CCTV footage also indicated that the bus was travelling at a very high speed, the report said. The accident occurred near Kuttippuram town on July 26, killing one person and injuring 39 others.

Meanwhile, police have issued a notice to bus driver Shabeer, asking him to appear for further interrogation in connection with the accident.