Alappuzha: Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala and Excise Minister M Liju on Wednesday carried out an emergency inspection of the Thottappally spillway and directed officials to take immediate steps to speed up the discharge of floodwaters into the sea to prevent flooding in Kuttanad and nearby areas.

After reviewing the situation at the spillway, the ministers said all shutters had been raised, and desilting was being carried out round the clock using three excavators to improve water flow. They also said a temporary pedestrian bridge constructed for the National Highway project, which had obstructed the flow of water, had been partially dismantled.

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A special mechanism has been put in place to remove debris flowing into the spillway following the opening of the Moozhiyar dam and the increased inflow of water from the eastern regions. To avoid disrupting traffic on the National Highway, major debris removal operations are being carried out during the night.

The ministers directed the district collector and district police chief to ensure that the flow of water from the spillway into the sea remains unobstructed and asked them to closely monitor the situation. Referring to the Planning Commission's report prepared after the 2018 Kerala floods, the ministers said efforts had been made to deepen the spillway's leading channel, but the expected results were not achieved as the work was not carried out scientifically.

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They said the state Cabinet has held detailed discussions on implementing a long-term plan to improve drainage by deepening the leading channel, the AC Canal and the network of canals across Kuttanad.

Following the inspection, the ministers visited the relief camp at St Nicholas School, Karumady, as well as several camps in Kuttanad and Karthikappally taluks. They interacted with inmates and directed officials to ensure the availability of essential facilities and adequate food at all relief camps.

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MLA Reji Cherian, District Collector Shaji V Nair, District Police Chief TK Vishnu Pradeep, Additional District Magistrate C Premji and other elected representatives and officials accompanied the ministers during the visit.