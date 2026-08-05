An elderly couple living adjacent to the National Hghway at Chirangara in Kerala’s Thrissur has been left virtually marooned, as rainwater from the newly- developed highway gushes directly into their courtyard like a high-pressure water cannon. Kodiyappadan Thomas and his wife Thresiamma, who live in a property situated about 20 feet below the road level, are bearing the brunt of alleged negligence by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and its construction contractors.

The couple has lived in this home for over four decades without facing any such hazards. For years, rainwater in the area drained harmlessly through an old natural canal and a culvert near the railway track. However, local residents allege that the construction of a new underpass and a poorly planned drainage system diverted the entire water flow directly towards the couple’s courtyard, transforming normal monsoon into a terrifying experience for them.

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The cascading water carries heavy loads of mud, silt, and domestic waste, depositing it right in front of the house and preventing the elderly couple from even stepping out of their house. The situation turned tragic nearly six weeks ago when Thomas slipped on the muddy surface of his flooded yard, suffering severe rib fractures. According to the couple, despite the injuries and repeated complaints, authorities initially failed to take remedial action.

Following widespread public anger over the apathy shown to the couple, local officials finally intervened. Tahsildar KA Jacob, Deputy Tahsildar PV Antony, and Police Inspector A Habeeb visited the site to assess the situation. The Tahsildar confirmed that a comprehensive report detailing the hazards and engineering flaws has been submitted to the District Collector and NHAI officials for immediate intervention and corrective works.