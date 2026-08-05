The Centre slapped a penalty of ₹31.19 crore on contractors and independent engineers for major deficiencies and failures on NH stretches in Kerala in 2025. As per the data furnished in Parliament, a penalty was imposed for collapses and structural deficiencies reported on six NH stretches.

The highest penalty was imposed on the contractor who was assigned the work on NH connectivity to Vallarpadam container terminal. A distress in the pile foundation was observed in the bridge, and a penalty of ₹30.74 cr was imposed on the contractor. Failures and defects were also reported on Kodungallur to Edapally NH-66, Chengala - Neeleshwaram section of NH-66, Valanchery bypass of NH-66, Thuravoor - Paravoor strech and Ramanattukara - Valanchery part.

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The concessionaire was debarred for 1 year and rectification works were taken up at the cost of contractor after sub-standard work was spotted on Kodungallur - Edapally NH-66. The NH officials recorded deficiencies in minor bridge works and backfill material for RS wall (Reinforced Soil wall). Besides, poor safety precautions, delayed grouting of girders, bulging of bearing and poor quality, defective RE panels were reported.

A penalty of ₹30 lakh was imposed on the contractor, and 5 lakh was slapped on the Independent Engineer after a soil-nailing collapse incident was reported on the Chengala - Neeleshwaram section.

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The contractor and the Independent Engineer were debarred from participating in future bids for a 1-month period or completion of investigation by the Expert committee, whichever is later, after the RE wall collapsed on the Valanchery bypass. This incident had triggered a major row on the safety of NH constructions in Kerala, prompting the centre to initiate disciplinary action and safety audits.

The NHAI imposed a penalty of ₹15.35 lakh following the collapse of four girders on the Thuravoor - Paravoor stretch. The bridge engineer and team leader were terminated. A pick-up van driver, returning home, was killed in November 2025 on the elevated highway in Alappuzha after the concrete girder collapsed on the top of the vehicle. Defects in the RE wall were observed on the Ramanattukara-Valanchery stretch, and the contractor initiated rectification works at his own cost.