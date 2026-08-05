In a major victory for local residents, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has ordered the immediate closure of Freshcut Organic Products Private Limited, a controversial poultry waste processing plant operating at Ambayathode in Kattippara, near Thamarassery. The board chairperson issued the closure order following persistent complaints of severe environmental and public health hazards caused by the unit.

The plant, which processes poultry slaughter waste, had been discharging raw effluents into surrounding residential areas. This led to an unbearable stench, water contamination, and growing health concerns among local residents, triggering intense public protests in recent months. Despite previous actions, including fines levied under the Environment Protection Act 1986, the management failed to resolve the pollution issues, prompting the KSPCB to take drastic measures.

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The KSPCB invoked its special powers under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and Section 31A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981 to enforce the complete shutdown. The order mandates the company to halt all operations with immediate effect.

A hard-fought victory for locals

Welcoming the order, Koduvally MLA PK Firos stated that the government’s decision is the result of years of relentless public agitation. The pollution from the plant had severely affected the lives of people living in Thamarassery, Kattippara, and Omassery panchayats under the Koduvally constituency, as well as Kodenchery panchayat in the Thiruvambady constituency. Firos hailed the closure as a vital step towards protecting public health and restoring environmental balance in the region.