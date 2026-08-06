Kozhikode: The Cyber Crime Police in Kozhikode on Thursday arrested local CPM leader Nidhin Kakkadath, 37, for allegedly posting an abusive and defamatory comment on social media targeting Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheeshan.

The case was registered on Tuesday based on a complaint lodged by Rajeevan K, chairman of the Beypore Block Congress Committee.

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According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused allegedly published the comment with the intention of defaming the chief minister and provoking a breach of public peace.

Police booked Nidhin under Sections 192 and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011.

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Section 192 of the BNS deals with illegal, malicious or reckless provocation intended or likely to cause a riot, while Section 356(2) pertains to criminal defamation. Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act penalises causing nuisance to any person through any means of communication.