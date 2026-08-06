The mortal remains of Ann Mary, an Angamaly native who tragically lost her life in a road accident in Perth, Australia, will be brought back to Kerala tomorrow. The local community has been plunged into deep mourning following the shocking demise of the young mother.

The flight carrying her body is expected to land at Kochi airport early tomorrow morning. The remains will first be taken to her family home in Champannoor, Angamaly, where friends, relatives, and well-wishers can pay their final respects until 9.30 am. Later, the body will be shifted to her husband's residence in Muringoor, where public viewing will be allowed from 11 am. The funeral service is scheduled to be held at St Sebastian's Church in Muringoor at 3 pm tomorrow afternoon.

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Tragic collision in Perth

The accident took place on 24 July 2024 as Ann Mary and her family were returning from an exhibition organised at a local church in Perth. A speeding car, which reportedly jumped a traffic signal from the opposite direction, rammed head-on into their vehicle. While Ann Mary succumbed to her injuries, her husband, Sarath, also sustained injuries in the crash. The couple has a two-year-old daughter, who was fortunately spared in the accident.