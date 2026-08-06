Amid continuing torrential rains across the state, the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the seven districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod. A yellow alert was declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Thursday has been declared a holiday for all educational institutions, from anganwadis to professional colleges, in Kottayam taluk, Thiruvalla and Kozhencherry taluks in Pathanamthitta district, and Kuttanad, Chengannur, Karthikappally and Mavelikkara taluks in Alappuzha district.

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Schools functioning as relief camps in the remaining taluks of Kottayam district, as well as those in Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts, will also remain closed on Thursday. In Wayanad, relief camps are operating at Pulinjal Government High School, Makkiyad Holy Face School, and Kaithakolli Government LP School. The holiday will also apply to schools functioning as relief camps in Mavelikkara and Ambalappuzha taluks of Alappuzha district.

Squally weather with wind speed up to 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea during this time.

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The weather agency has also warned of poor visibility due to intense spells of rain, leading to traffic congestion, uprooting of trees, possibility of damages to vulnerable structures due to very heavy rainfall, possibilities of flash floods, water logging/flooding in low-lying areas, landslides/mud slide/land slips and damage to crops.

The IMD has asked the public to follow traffic advisories, avoid staying in vulnerable structures, and avoid going to riverfronts and areas that face waterlogging problems. People in vulnerable areas were advised to move to safer places.