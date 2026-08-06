Kerala's policing system will undergo a major overhaul from August 15, with the state government appointing Sub-Inspectors (SIs) as Station House Officers (SHOs) in most police stations under a new initiative titled 'My Police Station'.

Announcing the reform on Thursday, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the initiative aims to make Kerala Police more people-centric and marks a significant step towards democratic policing that delivers better public services.

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The move reverses the previous government's decision to appoint Circle Inspectors (CIs) as SHOs. According to the minister, entrusting young officers who join the force directly as Sub-Inspectors with greater responsibilities will strengthen their leadership, efficiency and decision-making.

Under the new system, SIs will serve as SHOs in 419 of Kerala's 484 law-and-order police stations. Circle Inspectors will continue as SHOs in 64 strategically important police stations, while the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) will remain the SHO of the Mullaperiyar Police Station owing to its strategic importance.

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Among the new appointments, 63 police stations will be headed by women Sub-Inspectors. To supervise the new SHOs, the government will create 200 police circles under Circle Inspectors.

Chennithala said the primary objective of the My Police Station initiative is to ensure every visitor to a police station is treated with dignity and receives prompt, citizen-friendly services. The project also aims to eliminate custodial crimes, including custodial deaths and torture.

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"Custodial crimes are among the most inhumane practices. Third-degree methods are illegal and violate human rights. The means adopted by the police are as important as securing a conviction," the minister said.

All newly appointed SHOs, along with police station personnel and supervisory officers, will undergo orientation training. The government will also strengthen the Janamaithri Suraksha Project, Kerala's community policing programme, and introduce an independent feedback mechanism under which Range DIGs will review public feedback from police stations every month.

The Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) will coordinate the project under the supervision of the State Police Chief, who will submit monthly progress reports to the government.