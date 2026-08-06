Thiruvananthapuram: Continuing its push to modernise Kerala's public transport system, the State Transport Department will launch an AI-powered WhatsApp ticketing system for Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Thursday. The new service will allow passengers to book tickets through WhatsApp, making reservations quicker and more accessible.

The launch comes as part of a series of passenger-centric initiatives introduced by the Transport Department in recent months. These include the rollout of the Priyadarshini scheme, which offers free travel for women on select KSRTC ordinary services, and the introduction of pink buses dedicated to enhancing the safety and comfort of women commuters. The department has also been expanding digital services to improve the overall travel experience.

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Transport Minister CP John will inaugurate the AI-powered WhatsApp ticketing platform at 11 a.m. in Thiruvananthapuram.

The function will also mark the launch of KSRTC's 24x7 toll-free customer care service (149) and the inauguration of the corporation's renovated courier system. The minister will also distribute state-level awards to KSRTC employees and operational units that have registered outstanding performance.

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Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan will preside over the function. Transport Secretary TV Anupama will deliver the welcome address.

The AI-powered ticketing platform is expected to reduce dependence on ticket counters and booking portals by enabling passengers to reserve tickets through a simple WhatsApp conversation.