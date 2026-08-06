An engineer from Kerala has tragically passed away in Saudi Arabia after being hit by a car during his morning walk in Al Khobar

The deceased, identified as Cholassery Abdul Rasheed, 60, was a native of Adakkakundu in Kalikavu, Malappuram district. The accident occurred two days ago in a parking area near a shopping mall close to his residence, where he was run over by a speeding vehicle that had lost control.

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Tragic end to a new beginning

Following the collision, Rasheed was rushed to Procare Hospital in Dhahran with severe, life-threatening injuries. He was placed on ventilator support in the intensive care unit but succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday evening. Local police have traced the vehicle involved in the accident and initiated legal proceedings.

Rasheed, who had worked as an engineer in Jeddah for many years, had only recently relocated to Al Khobar to join a new company. He was highly regarded within the local expatriate community.

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Family and repatriation

He is survived by his wife Maimouna, his daughters Nishana and Nasheeda, and his son-in-law Sirajul Muneer. He was the son of Moosa and Ayamma. Hussain Nilambur, the chairman of the KMCC Welfare Wing, is currently coordinating the necessary legal procedures to repatriate the body to Kerala, where the final rites and burial will take place.