The Malayalapuzha police on Thursday arrested three men accused of sexually assaulting a Class 10 student in Pathanamthitta. Seven men, including the girl's father, have been booked in connection with multiple instances of sexual abuse of the minor.

The abuse, which allegedly continued over the past three years, came to light after the student confided in a friend on Wednesday. Following the disclosure, the matter was reported to Childline, which alerted the police. An investigation has since been launched.

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According to the Malayalapuzha police, seven cases have been registered so far across two police station jurisdictions. "Six cases fall under the jurisdiction of the Malayalapuzha police, while one case comes under the Perunad police," an officer with the Malayalapuzha police told Onmanorama.

Of the seven accused, three have been arrested. Two others, including the girl's father, are currently residing in the Gulf. "We will take the necessary steps to bring them back to Kerala," the officer said.

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Meanwhile, one of the accused has died, while another is named in the case registered under the jurisdiction of the Perunad police.

Police said the girl has undergone a medical examination and the report has been submitted to the investigating team. Efforts are underway to take the remaining accused into custody.

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The Pathanamthitta Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has directed the police to conduct an investigation into the matter and is awaiting its report. "We expect the report to be submitted within the next two days. We will decide on the further course of action after receiving it," Dr Bindu K K of the Pathanamthitta CWC told Onmanorama.