As heavy rains continue in the State, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. Meanwhile, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Malappuram have been placed under an orange alert. The remaining districts, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Thrissur, and Palakkad, have been issued a yellow alert.

Squally Weather with wind speed 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast. The weather agency has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during this period.

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The agency has also warned of poor visibility due to an intense spell of rainfall, which could in turn lead to traffic congestion, waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas, uprooting of trees, and possible damage in the power sector. It has also warned of possible lightning incidents, flash floods, landslides, and landslip/mudslip.

The public has been advised to follow traffic advisories, avoid staying in vulnerable structures, avoid areas of waterlogging, and take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities.