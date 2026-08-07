With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting continued heavy rain across Kerala, district collectors in Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod have declared a holiday for educational institutions on Saturday.

In Kottayam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta and Kannur, all educational institutions will remain closed. However, the holiday in Kannur does not apply to residential schools. All scheduled interviews, public examinations and university examinations will be held as planned.

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The General Education Department has also directed that academic days lost due to holidays declared under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, must be compensated by holding classes on Saturdays or other holidays.

In Kozhikode, the holiday applies to all educational institutions, including anganwadis, madrasas and tuition centres, but excludes professional colleges. Scheduled examinations and online classes will continue as usual.

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In Wayanad, the holiday extends to coaching centres, religious study classes and tuition centres. However, residential schools and professional colleges have been exempted. Authorities of residential schools have been instructed to take necessary precautions in view of the changing weather conditions. Restrictions have also been imposed on night traffic along the Boys Town–Palchuram road.

The announcements come amid the continuing downpour, as the IMD has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod. A yellow alert is in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.