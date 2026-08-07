Thrissur: A minor landslip occurred above the entrance to the Kuthiran tunnel on the Thrissur side on Friday morning, prompting the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to conduct a preliminary inspection. Authorities said the incident involved only a small quantity of soil and posed no immediate threat to the tunnel or vehicular traffic.

NHAI officials reached the site soon after the landslip and carried out an initial assessment. Ollur MLA K Rajan, who also visited the area, said there was no cause for public concern and that an expert team would undertake a detailed inspection.

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According to the district administration, the preliminary inspection found no immediate safety risk. Officials also surveyed the adjoining forest area above the tunnel as part of the assessment.

Thrissur District Collector Shikha Surendran said an expert from Thrissur Engineering College would join the inspection team to determine whether natural drainage channels above the tunnel had been obstructed and to assess the possibility of further landslips.

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The Collector said traffic through the Kuthiran tunnel would continue as usual, adding that any decision on traffic restrictions would be taken only after the expert team's detailed technical assessment.