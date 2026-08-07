Pathanamthitta: A comprehensive study by the Pathanamthitta District Town Planning department has revealed that conserving paddy fields and natural wetlands saved Pathanamthitta town from devastating floods. Conversely, unregulated development and the rapid reclamation of natural canals and low-lying fields in nearby Ranni town severely worsened its vulnerability to seasonal waterlogging.

The planning report advocates for immediate, region-specific construction guidelines to mitigate future natural disasters. In the landslide-prone hilly zones of Konni, Seethathodu, and Chittar, the department recommends structural designs tailored to withstand terrain instability. Meanwhile, in Adoor taluk, town planners advise incorporating advanced lightning-protection systems in architectural designs to guard against frequent lightning strikes.

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How Pathanamthitta rewrote its flood script

In the past, whenever the Achenkoil River overflowed, the low-lying areas of Pathanamthitta town routinely went underwater. Runoff from the Kannankara canal used to submerge the stretch from the Aban area to the Mini Civil Station and Thazhevettipram near the SP office. Floodwaters from the Azhoor area frequently breached the town market and police station to reach Central Junction, while stadium runoff regularly flooded areas spanning from College Junction to the Head Post Office.

To protect the urban centre, authorities initiated strategic infrastructure modifications. The primary step was the construction of a protective bund road from Aban to Stadium Junction. Following this, the natural course of the Kannankara canal—which previously flowed close to the District Veterinary Hospital, Mary Matha Church, and the Co-operative College—was diverted. A brand-new canal channel was built to divert the excess water directly to the Kallarakadavu bridge, shielding the town from stagnation.

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Global insights and local implementation

Following the catastrophic Kerala floods of 2018, the state sent a three-member delegation to France to attend an international seminar on urban flood mitigation. Among the delegates was G Arun Kumar, the current Pathanamthitta District Town Planner. He noted that the global seminar reinforced the absolute necessity of maintaining the vast paddy fields near the local Ring Road as natural storm-water reservoirs rather than letting them be paved over.

The Ranni crisis and future mapping

In contrast to Pathanamthitta's systematic containment, Ranni continues to suffer during monsoon surges. Whenever the Pamba River overflows, the entire corridor from Chethongara to the Ranni bridge gets heavily flooded. The river water enters the bustling commercial hub of Ittiyappara town through the Valiyathodu canal. To prevent further damage, the District Disaster Management Authority has marked these highly vulnerable locations in its regional hazard map to strictly monitor and regulate future developmental projects.