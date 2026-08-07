Ponnani harbour has finally witnessed a wave of relief as fishing boats returned to the shores laden with a bountiful catch. The flurry of activity comes after weeks of forced inactivity caused by the mandatory 52-day trawling ban and subsequent heavy monsoon rains that had kept fishers anchored to the docks.

Croaker fish being sorted into crates after arriving at the Ponnani harbour in Malappuram.

Early bird rewards

The boats that ventured out into the sea returned with a rich haul, primarily comprising croaker (locally known as kora), alongside decent quantities of Indian mackerel (ayala), squid (koonthal), and prawns. The early arrivals hit a financial sweet spot, with a single basket of croaker fetching up to ₹4,000 in the early hours. However, as more boats docked by noon and the supply increased, market prices began to stabilise at lower rates.

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Traditional fishing boats also joined the mechanised vessels in the waters. Although the trawling ban ended recently, immediate fishing operations had been completely disrupted by adverse weather conditions. Rough seas, strong winds, and heavy rain had previously forced boats to return to the shore without casting their nets. This successful venture marks the first full-fledged return to sea for most local fishers.

Replenishing marine life

The annual two-month trawling ban is a conservation measure intended to allow marine resources to breed and replenish. While the coast is yet to witness the massive, legendary 'chaakara'—a unique post-monsoon mudbank phenomenon that brings schools of fish close to the shore—the current yield is a massive boost for the local economy, which has been reeling under monsoon-related financial distress.

Croaker fish being sorted into crates after arriving at the Ponnani harbour in Malappuram.

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Beyond the excitement of the catch, the coastal community continues to face severe challenges from sea erosion, exacerbated by the lack of a proper protective sea wall. Addressing these long-standing concerns, MLA KP Noushad Ali announced that a temporary sea wall would be constructed immediately to safeguard the shorelines and protect the livelihoods of the local residents.