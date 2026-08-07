Nemom: "He always told me that he was staying away from home just to clear all our debts," says Shafiya, the grieving wife of R Rajesh, the rappelling instructor from Kalliyoor Kizhakke Thettivila Rajesh Bhavan, who tragically lost his life during a flood rescue operation. "Just a week before this happened, he came home and told me, 'Let us clear all our debts, finish building our house, and then we can live happily.' That was his final dream, and that is all I wish to fulfil now.

He had even ordered online food for our children before he bid us farewell. When his younger brother Ranjith died two years ago, our children cried saying they had lost their uncle, but Rajesh comforted them saying, 'Don't worry, your father is here.' Now, my children have lost him too," Shafiya says, choking back tears.

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Rajesh was a man who ventured into several businesses, always hoping that his next endeavour would finally bring the family financial stability. His latest venture, an adventure sports training centre in Meenthulli in the Cherupuzha panchayat of Kannur, was started just two months ago. "He borrowed money from several people to start these ventures, promising them that things would get better. Many people trusted his capability and lent him money. Now, people are coming back asking for their money, and our family wants to clear every single debt he owed," Shafiya adds.

Rajesh's popularity extended far beyond his hometown, reaching Kannur where he worked, says local ward member K Mahesh, who accompanied the family. Local representatives and residents of Kannur took care of all the food and lodging for the search team. They even set up a dedicated social media coordination group called 'Rajesh Rescue' to connect various search teams, when the rescuer disappeared. Although rescuers reached close to where his body was located on the second day, the search had to be temporarily halted due to a flash flood warning from the District Collector. His body was finally recovered on the third day of the search operations.

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Government job promised for Shafiya

Minister Ramesh Chennithala visited the bereaved family and assured them that the next cabinet meeting would take a decision to provide a government job for Shafiya. The minister also stated that the government has resolved to help the family complete the construction of their house. Shafiya, who currently works in a private hospital canteen, is the sole breadwinner for her children. Several political leaders, including CPI M state secretary MV Govindan, Chandy Oommen MLA, Jameela Prakasam, and Neelalohithadas, visited the family. Mariamma, the wife of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, also paid a visit and handed over financial assistance to the family.

Outrage over medical apathy

A major controversy has erupted over the disrespectful handling of the rescue hero's body during transit. Rajesh's body was transported from Gov Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur, to Chavakkad in Thrissur in an ambulance that lacked freezer facilities. Minister AP Anil Kumar has demanded an urgent report from the Kannur District Collector regarding the incident, which was first exposed by media reports.

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Rajesh's body, which had been in the water for three days, was recovered on Tuesday morning and handed over after autopsy at 20:30 that night. Because the medical college's ambulance lacked a freezer and local revenue officials claimed they did not have the ₹15,000 budget to hire a private freezer ambulance, they instructed the team to use the standard vehicle. By the time the ambulance reached Kozhikode, the body had begun to decompose.

At Chavakkad, the body was finally transferred to a freezer ambulance after the Medical College Principal sent ₹22,800 via UPI. Compounding the family's misery, this second ambulance broke down in floodwaters in Chengannur, requiring a third ambulance to finally bring Rajesh home after a gruelling 17-hour journey. Rajesh's body was cremated on Wednesday night, and CPI M leader V Sivankutty has demanded strict action against the negligent officials.