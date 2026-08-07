For 64-year-old Thomas Yohannan and his wife Lissy Thomas (54), the concept of home has shrunk to a couple of flooded rooms. Their modest house in Thanari Padinjarethil, in the 14th ward of Niranam panchayat in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, has already been taken over by the murky floodwaters from the nearby Areethodu stream.

Their kitchen wall has partially collapsed, and water continues to seep in. To survive, the couple has tied their beds to the ceiling like makeshift swings and laid out wooden planks across the floor to navigate through their own home.

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Their situation is far from unique. The entire stretch from Thottadi to Vattadi presents a scene of quiet desperation. Out of the 45 homes in this waterlogged neighbourhood, 44 are partially submerged. The solitary house that remains above the water level has now become a communal lifeline. It is here that families gather to cook and use the toilet, wading through knee-deep water just to reach it. For those bedridden or unable to move, ward member Ajo has been leading efforts to distribute food using small country boats.

With the soil heavily saturated with rainwater, the district administration has issued a high alert for landslide-prone hilly areas, particularly in Ranni and Konni taluks. Residents living on slopes or in low-lying flood-prone areas have been urged to relocate to safer locations or designated relief camps. Authorities have advised the public to keep an eye out for warning signs like cracks in the ground, minor soil slips, or muddy runoff water, and to report them immediately to the village officer, Tahsildar, or the District Emergency Operations Centre at the toll-free number 1077 or 04682322515. People have also been strictly warned against entering rivers, streams, or areas near dam reservoirs.

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To mitigate the risk of landslides and soil erosion, District Collector A Nizamudeen has announced a complete ban on all quarrying and mining operations, as well as crusher units, until August 10. Soil extraction and deep excavations for construction activities have also been strictly prohibited during this period.