In an extraordinary turn of events in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, a local government official resorted to using a heavy-duty tipper truck as his temporary official vehicle to coordinate crucial flood relief operations.

Seizure of official vehicle

Thiruvalla Tahsildar Jobin K George spent five days travelling in the tipper truck to oversee disaster management and relief activities in flood-hit areas. This unconventional mode of transport became necessary after the Tiruvalla Sub-Court ordered the attachment of his official jeep and office equipment two weeks ago.

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The compensation dispute

The court order stemmed from an ongoing legal dispute regarding land acquisition for the Chengannur-Chingavanam railway track doubling project. Landowners had filed a petition claiming that the compensation package provided by the state government was inadequate. Since the Revenue Department was the agency responsible for acquiring the land, the court ordered the seizure of the Tahsildar's office assets and vehicle as part of the legal proceedings.

Duty above all

Despite losing his official vehicle and key office equipment, George refused to let the bureaucratic hurdle affect emergency services during the monsoon crisis. With parts of Thiruvalla severely waterlogged, he arranged the tipper truck to reach affected citizens and coordinate relief measures. As floodwaters began to recede in the region, the official wrapped up his truck-bound operations, earning praise from locals for his dedication to duty under challenging circumstances.