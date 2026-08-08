Kochi: Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has recorded its highest-ever annual net profit of ₹502 cr for the financial year 2025-26, crossing the ₹500-cr mark for the first time in the company's history.

The airport operator’s Board of Directors, which met on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister VD Satheesan, recommended a 55% dividend to shareholders for 2025-26. The dividend will be subject to approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting, tentatively scheduled for September.

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CIAL reported total revenue of ₹1,220 cr for the year ended March 31, 2026, marking a 6.6% increase over the previous financial year. Its net profit rose from ₹499 cr in 2024-25 to ₹502 cr this year.

The company is also set to diversify beyond airport operations by entering the airport consultancy business. The move is aimed at tapping the expected expansion of India’s aviation infrastructure over the coming decade.

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The proposed entry into consultancy marks a significant expansion of CIAL’s business ambitions, as the company seeks to leverage its experience in running and developing one of the country’s major international airports.

With investments of more than ₹50,000 cr expected in the country’s airport sector over the next 10 years, CIAL plans to offer specialised consultancy services to airports across India. Its proposed portfolio will include airport master planning, runway development, cargo infrastructure, ground handling services, duty-free operations, commercial development and real estate management.

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The company said the proposed expansion would draw on the operational and infrastructure development experience it has accumulated over the years.

CIAL handled 1,14,42,583 passengers during 2025-26, with 73,134 aircraft movements. It retained its distinction of handling more than one crore passengers for the fourth consecutive financial year, despite the challenging conditions in the aviation sector.

Saturday's board meeting also marked the assumption of office by newly inducted directors. Besides Satheesan, ministers PK Kunhalikutty and Roji M John joined the Board as directors.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Bishwanath Sinha, Bharat Bhushan, Aruna Sundararajan, MA Yusuff Ali; NV George, Varghese Jacob, and CIAL Managing Director S Suhas, among other directors.