Malappuram: Illegal quarrying carried out under the guise of an earth-removal permit caused the landslip at Panakkad in Malappuram district, Kerala Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty said on Friday.

The minister, who visited the landslip-hit Karathott area, said show-cause notices had been issued to officials of the Geology Department over alleged lapses.

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The landslip occurred on August 3 after a massive portion of a private plot, where earth had been removed for a proposed construction, collapsed following heavy rain. Police personnel, journalists and local residents had a narrow escape in the incident.

Kunhalikutty said the municipality had granted permission only for removing earth and not for quarrying.

"They had permission only to remove earth. But explosives were used for quarrying under the guise of that permit. That is what caused the problem," he told reporters.

The minister alleged serious lapses on the part of Geology Department officials and said further action would be taken after their replies to the show-cause notices were received.

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Recalling the incident, Kunhalikutty said he became aware of the quarrying after hearing the sound of explosives near his residence. Police personnel on duty were immediately asked to stop the activity, he said, but quarrying resumed later.

He asserted that no construction would be permitted at the site. Further safety measures would be implemented based on the recommendations of an expert committee, he said.

The minister also said the government would not permit illegal quarrying or mining anywhere in the state and would continue inspections and enforcement to prevent such incidents.

As rain continues in the region, the road would be reopened for traffic only after ensuring public safety, Kunhalikutty said. A permanent solution would be worked out once the weather improves, he added.

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Meanwhile, the Malappuram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has imposed traffic restrictions in the area until August 14, citing the possibility of fresh landslips.

Under the order, vehicular movement on the road will be prohibited round the clock when red or orange rain alerts are in force. On other days, traffic will be restricted from 7 pm to 6 am.

The restrictions were imposed based on recommendations of an expert committee. Although debris from the August 3 landslip has been cleared, water continues to flow from the upper portion of the slope, increasing the risk of another landslip during heavy rain, the DDMA said.

Authorities have also been directed to install warning signboards and prevent people from gathering or parking vehicles near the vulnerable stretch.