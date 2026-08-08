With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rain and strong winds across Kerala, an orange alert has been issued for seven districts and a yellow alert for the remaining seven on Saturday.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall of 7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours at isolated places in the state. Strong surface winds with speeds occasionally reaching 40-50 kmph are also likely. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

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An orange alert is in place in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, while a yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

An orange alert indicates the possibility of very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours, while a yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm. A red alert is issued when extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm in 24 hours is expected.

41,773 people in relief camps

As many as 41,773 people are currently staying in 440 relief camps across Kerala. Pathanamthitta has 133 camps, Alappuzha 127, Kottayam 139, Idukki 17, Ernakulam one, Thrissur five, Malappuram five, Kozhikode five, Wayanad four, Kannur two and Kasaragod two.

The rain-related death toll in the state has reached 28, with fatalities reported from Thiruvananthapuram (3), Kollam (1), Pathanamthitta (2), Alappuzha (4), Kottayam (5), Idukki (2), Palakkad (1), Malappuram (4), Kozhikode (2) and Kannur (4).

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Four people remain missing, and search operations are continuing. A total of 70 houses have been completely destroyed and 764 partially damaged in the rain-related incidents.

Agriculture Minister T Siddique said the rain and flooding had affected 36,829 farmers across the state. Crops spread over 3,264 hectares have been damaged, with the total crop loss estimated at ₹99.29 crore, he said. The state has sought ₹110 crore in financial assistance from the Centre.

District-wise holiday details

Amid continuing rain and the threat of landslips and flooding, a holiday has been announced in Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Kottayam, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod and Alappuzha.

In Kannur, however, the holiday does not apply to residential schools. Scheduled interviews, public examinations and university examinations will be held as planned.

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The General Education Department has directed that academic days lost due to holidays declared under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, be compensated by conducting classes on Saturdays or other holidays.

In Wayanad, the holiday also covers coaching centres, religious study classes and tuition centres. Residential schools and professional colleges are exempted.

Authorities of residential schools in Wayanad have been directed to take necessary precautions in view of the changing weather conditions. Meanwhile, restrictions have been imposed on night traffic along the Boys Town–Palchuram road in Wayanad as a precautionary measure.