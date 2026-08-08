A recent landslide on the hill overlooking the Kuthiran Tunnel has once again exposed a major vulnerability on the Mannuthy-Vadakkanchery stretch of the national highway: the lack of an immediate alternative route. Unlike other sections of this key highway, which feature functional service roads on either side, Kuthiran offers no local detour.

If the twin-tube tunnel is forced to shut due to an emergency, motorists face a daunting 60 km diversion. This persistent logistical nightmare has prompted renewed demands from local communities to restore the old National Highway winding past the Kuthiran Temple as an emergency backup route.

ADVERTISEMENT

Legal hurdles and the search for Plan B

Following the opening of the new Kuthiran Tunnel, a significant section of the original parallel road was dismantled and merged back into the surrounding forest land. Subsequent efforts by local authorities to make the approach road from the western side of the tunnel to the traditional highway usable hit severe legal snags with the forest department and were eventually abandoned.

Nonetheless, local residents argue that maintaining this older road is a public safety priority for emergency management. While ongoing court cases have stalled official restoration plans, the recent mudslide has reignited calls for an immediate workaround to guarantee safety and connectivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official response and safety measures

Addressing public concerns after inspecting the site, Minister OJ Janeesh stated that there is no immediate cause for panic. Technical teams have assessed the hillside and concluded that further major landslides are unlikely, as the natural water channels feeding down the hill remain clear and unobstructed.

To ensure motorist safety, round-the-clock police surveillance has been deployed. Additionally, staff at the nearby 110 kV substation have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, and Palakkad-bound traffic near the tunnel has been temporarily restricted to a two-lane system using safety barricades. A comprehensive scientific study on the structural stability of the hillside is expected to follow soon.