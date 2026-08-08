Two individuals from Kerala were among three lucky winners who struck the jackpot in the first-ever Big Spin live draw organised by Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, sharing a total prize pool of AED 450,000 (approximately ₹1 crore). The third winner was a Jordanian national.

Held on November 3, the inaugural Big Spin event introduced a new format to Big Ticket’s draws, turning the fortunes of the three winners around.

Dinesh Kumar receiving his prize from Big Ticket officials. Source: Big Ticket

ADVERTISEMENT

From Kerala to Abu Dhabi

For Kerala native Nitin Joy, the win came with an experience beyond the cash prize. Big Ticket flew him from Kerala to Abu Dhabi, arranging his round-trip flights and luxury accommodation so he could be part of the celebrations.

Nitin won AED 100,000 (over ₹25 lakh) with ticket number 120451. Calling the experience an unforgettable milestone, he said he plans to use the money to clear his pending debts and help a relative undergoing treatment for brain cancer.

The winners (from left): Nitin Joy, Osama, and Dinesh Kumar. Source: Big Ticket

ADVERTISEMENT

16 years in Abu Dhabi and a life-changing win

The biggest prize of AED 250,000 (over ₹64 lakh) went to 42-year-old engineer Dinesh Kumaran Nair, a longtime Abu Dhabi resident who has lived in the UAE with his family for 16 years.

Dinesh has been purchasing Big Tickets every month for the past two years as part of a six-member group. He plans to use his share of the winnings to settle outstanding loans and reduce his financial commitments.

Osama receiving his prize from Big Ticket officials. Source: Big Ticket

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordanian entrepreneur plans to reinvest winnings

The third winner, 59-year-old Jordanian national Osama Mahmood, won AED 100,000 (over ₹25 lakh). Based in Dubai, where he runs a printing press, Osama plans to put the windfall back into his business and settle pending commercial liabilities.

With its first Big Spin live draw, Big Ticket brought together winners from Kerala and Jordan for an event that combined a major cash prize with an experience to remember.