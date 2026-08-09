An injured contract worker under the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has been left bedridden and struggling for survival, with authorities allegedly turning a blind eye to his plight. P.A. Krishnan Kutty, a resident of Chandiroor Puthentharakalam, suffered severe injuries after falling from an electric pole while carrying out maintenance work on Vattakkeril Road on 3 March.

Krishnan Kutty, who was attached to the Aroor electrical section office, was rushed to Ernakulam Medical Trust Hospital and later shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. The fall resulted in three broken ribs and critical injuries to his neck and spine. He has already undergone two major surgeries.

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Drowning in debt

The prolonged medical treatment has pushed the family into severe financial distress, leaving them with a debt of over ₹3 lakh. With Krishnan Kutty now completely bedridden, the family's sole source of livelihood and his ongoing medical expenses depend entirely on the meagre daily wages earned by his wife, Leela.

Despite the life-altering accident occurring while on duty, KSEB officials have reportedly failed to offer any financial assistance or support. In desperate search of aid, Krishnan Kutty has submitted petitions for medical and financial assistance to the Deputy Speaker and MLA Shanimol Usman.

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For those wishing to support Krishnan Kutty and his family during this incredibly difficult time, financial contributions can be made directly to his bank account:

Account Holder: P.A. Krishnan Kutty

Bank: Union Bank of India, Chandiroor Branch

Account Number: 60740201000

IFS Code: UBIN0560740