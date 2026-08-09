The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, with heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm expected over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram are under a yellow alert.

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Squally Weather with wind speed 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

The weather agency has warned of poor visibility, which may lead to traffic congestion, waterlogging, and uprooting of trees, which may cause damage to the power sector. The agency has also warned of possible landslide/mudslide and lightning incidents in open places.

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The public has been asked to follow traffic advisories, avoid staying in vulnerable structures and take shelter during lightning incidents. It is advised to remain on alert for further weather-related updates.