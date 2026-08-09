Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill,2026 in the Lok Sabha on August 10. The bill proposes to change the name of State of 'Kerala' as 'Keralam'. The introduction of bill has been enlisted under the business on August 10.

In February 2026, the Union Cabinet had cleared the proposal fo the name change. Earlier, the Legislative Assembly of Kerala had passed a resolution in June 2024 to alter the name of the State of 'Kerala' to 'Keralam'.

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The resolution cited that since the time of the Independence Struggle, there has been a strong demand for the formation of United Kerala for the people speaking Malayalam language. "But in the First Schedule to the Constitution the name of our State is recorded as 'Kerala'. This Assembly unanimously appeals to the Central Government to take urgent steps as per Article 3 of the Constitution for modifying the name as 'Keralam'," the resolution read.

The state government had requested the centre to take necessary steps to amend the First Schedule to the Constitution by altering the name of State of ‘Kerala’ as ‘Keralam’ as per article 3 of the Constitution.

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Article 3 of the Constitution provides for alteration of names of existing States. According to article 3, Parliament may by law alter the name of any State. The proposal regarding alteration of name of State of 'Kerala' as 'Keralam' was considered in the Ministry of Home Affairs and the draft note for the Cabinet for the alteration of name was circulated to the Department of Legal Affairs and Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice for their comments. The Department of Legal Affairs and Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice had concurred with the proposal.

The Kerala Assembly on July 1 unanimously approved all the 10 clauses of the Draft Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026. The Bill was referred to the Kerala Legislature by President Droupadi Murmu on June 17 to elicit the opinions of Kerala legislators. It was the first time that a Presidential reference was sent to the Kerala Assembly.