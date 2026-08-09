Alappuzha: District Collector Shaji V Nair has declared Monday a holiday for all educational institutions in Kuttanad taluk following heavy rainfall that led to waterlogging in several parts of the region.

The decision was taken to ensure the safety of students, and as several schools are currently being used as relief camps. The holiday applies to all educational institutions in Kuttanad taluk, including professional colleges, Anganwadis and tuition centres. Educational institutions elsewhere in the district that are functioning as relief camps will also remain closed. However, all scheduled examinations will proceed without change.

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The heavy rain that lashed the state last week has begun to subside, with no weather alerts currently in place for the coming week. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent showers until Saturday.

The extreme weather has claimed 28 lives across the state. The fatalities were reported from Thiruvananthapuram (3), Kollam (1), Pathanamthitta (2), Alappuzha (4), Kottayam (5), Idukki (2), Palakkad (1), Malappuram (4), Kozhikode (2) and Kannur (4).

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Meanwhile, 41,773 people are currently staying in 440 relief camps across Kerala. Pathanamthitta has 133 camps, Alappuzha 127, Kottayam 139, Idukki 17, Ernakulam one, Thrissur five, Malappuram five, Kozhikode five, Wayanad four, Kannur two and Kasaragod two.

Agriculture Minister T Siddique said the rain and flooding had affected 36,829 farmers across the state. Crops spread over 3,264 hectares have been damaged, with the total crop loss estimated at ₹99.29 crore, he said. The state has sought ₹110 crore in financial assistance from the Centre.