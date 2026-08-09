Tata Motors is pulling out all the stops for the festive season in Kerala, launching a stellar line-up of special-edition models alongside massive consumer benefits of up to ₹2.25 lakh. At an exclusive launch event hosted in Kochi, the home-grown automaker debuted three eye-catching limited editions designed to capture the festive spirit: the Sierra Jubilee Edition, the Nexon CAMO Edition, and the rugged Punch HBX Pack.

To sweeten the festive deal, Tata Motors has put together a host of bespoke customer perks. Buyers booking their vehicles during the Onam season can take advantage of priority deliveries, flexible long-tenure finance schemes, lowered interest rates, and reduced EMI plans. To ensure seamless access for customers across Kerala, the company is also setting up specialised festive retail pop-ups at key locations. These limited-time festive benefits will remain active throughout the entire month of August 2026.

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Highlighting the strategic importance of the region, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, shared his enthusiasm at the launch. He emphasised that Kerala remains an invaluable cornerstone for Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles. He added that the brand is thrilled to reward this loyal market with premium ownership packages, targeted seasonal promotions, and high-safety cars and SUVs custom-tailored for the local festivities.

Big festive savings across the range

The celebratory discounts span across Tata Motors' entire internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) portfolio. Buyers looking at the sleek Altroz hatchback can save up to ₹54,500, while the electric Nexon EV enjoys a direct discount of up to ₹60,000. Its traditional ICE sibling, the Nexon, comes with benefits scaling up to ₹72,500. The newly launched Curvv series also gets attractive inaugural pricing cuts, with the Curvv EV seeing reductions of up to ₹55,000 and the Curvv ICE models getting up to ₹77,500 off. The highest savings are reserved for the premium electric SUV flagship, the Harrier EV, which gets a massive discount package of up to ₹2,25,000. This includes a ₹1 lakh loyalty bonus and free insurance cover. Meanwhile, the Tata Sierra receives a ₹30,000 loyalty advantage, while both the Safari and Harrier ICE models enjoy standard benefits of up to ₹47,000.

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Tata Sierra Jubilee Edition

This special limited-run edition is available on the Smart+, Pure, and Adventure trim levels of the legendary SUV. It showcases sophisticated exterior styling refreshes, featuring updated high-gloss roof rails, a redesigned front grille, and customised side body cladding. Those opting for the Adventure variant will additionally enjoy a premium package that includes bespoke branded cladding, off-road-inspired skid plates, and a distinct hood scoop for an authoritative road presence.

Tata Nexon CAMO Limited Edition

Introduced to celebrate the historic milestone of Tata Nexon crossing its ten-year mark and surpassing 11 lakh sales in India, the CAMO Edition exudes a bold, outdoorsy aesthetic. Priced from ₹9.99 lakh, the model boasts a striking green exterior colour palette, highlighted by exclusive regional shades like Munnar Mist and Coorg Cloud. Inside, the cabin gets custom-patterned CAMO seat upholstery and signature badging. On the technology front, this special edition comes fully loaded with an Ultra View Twin HD Digital Cockpit, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a 360-degree surround-view monitor, and a premium JBL audio setup. It is available across petrol, diesel, and turbocharged CNG powertrain choices.

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Tata Punch HBX Pack

For Punch enthusiasts looking to inject more attitude and visual muscle into their micro-SUV, Tata has rolled out the dealer-fitted HBX accessory pack for ₹29,999. The package includes heavy-duty Armour Guard skid plates, extended body cladding, styling inserts for the roof rails, an aerodynamic rear spoiler, and unique Trailmark cladding for the tail lamps. Offered directly through authorised Tata dealerships, this styling kit comes backed by a reassuring two-year official accessory warranty.