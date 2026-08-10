Kochi: The long-running dispute between the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church and the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church over the ownership and administration of churches flared up once again on Sunday, as St John’s Bethlehem Church at Piramadam near Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam became the latest flashpoint. Priests and parishioners from both factions allegedly clashed inside the church during Holy Mass, adding another chapter to a series of similar confrontations witnessed at disputed churches in Kerala over the years.

The clash, which unfolded near the holy altar, led to chaotic scenes as priests in liturgical vestments and worshippers pushed and shoved each other while prayers were in progress on Sunday. Videos of the altercation, widely circulated on social media, showed priests and believers engaged in physical scuffles inside the church.

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Following complaints from both sides, the Ramamangalam Police registered two counter FIRs, booking a total of 22 people, including priests from both factions, under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, the incident occurred between 7.15 am and 7.30 am on Sunday while the Holy Mass was being conducted at the church, which is presently under the physical possession and administration of the Jacobite faction.

The police said tension escalated after Orthodox Assistant Vicar Fr Abin Abraham, accompanied by members of his faction, entered the church claiming the right to conduct worship on the strength of a decree passed by the Muvattupuzha Sub Court. When the Orthodox group attempted to enter the sanctuary to conduct religious services, Jacobite Vicar Fr Lalmon Thambi Pattarumadathil and members of his congregation allegedly blocked them, citing a separate order of the Munsiff Court.

The verbal confrontation soon turned physical near the altar, with both sides accusing each other of assault, abuse and unlawful obstruction. A police team from Ramamangalam station reached the spot, dispersed the crowd and temporarily locked the church to prevent further escalation.

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In the complaint filed by the Orthodox faction, Fr Abin Abraham alleged that he was unlawfully restrained and assaulted while attempting to conduct prayers in accordance with the court order. The FIR names 10 members of the Jacobite faction, including Fr Lalmon Thambi.

According to the complaint, Fr Lalmon allegedly pushed Fr Abin to the ground and punched him on the forehead. Another accused allegedly threatened to kill him and tore his liturgical vestment, while another parish member is accused of striking his left hand with a wooden stick, injuring two fingers. The complaint also alleges that Fr Abin was abused in obscene language and dragged out of the church compound by his cassock.

The case has been registered under BNS Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing simple hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 296(b) (uttering obscene words, slurs, or songs in or near a public place causing annoyance), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (joint criminal liability where an act is committed by several individuals in furtherance of a common intention)

In the counter complaint, Paulose KS, a managing committee member of St John’s Bethlehem Jacobite Syrian Church, alleged that members of the Orthodox faction trespassed into the church while Holy Mass was in progress and attacked clergy and parishioners.

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The Jacobite complaint alleges that Fr Lalmon Thambi suffered injuries to his shoulder and ear after being mobbed and pushed by the group led by Fr Abin. It further alleges that one of the accused punched the complainant on the nose, while another stabbed church trustee Daniyel C John in the neck with a key during the altercation.

In the counter-case, the police registered charges against 12 members of the Orthodox faction under BNS Sections 189(1) (unlawful assembly), 189(2) (punishment for knowingly joining or continuing in an unlawful assembly), 190 (joint criminal liability where every member of an unlawful assembly is guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of a common object), 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (voluntarily causing simple hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means, such as a key), and 329(4) (criminal trespass committed after preparation for causing hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint).

The latest clash comes amid ongoing efforts by the state government to resolve disputes involving churches claimed by both the Orthodox and Jacobite factions.

Ernakulam District Collector G Priyanka has convened conciliation talks with representatives of both factions in an effort to restore peace. Ramamangalam Police have begun an investigation into both cases, and officers said further action, including arrests, will be taken based on the evidence collected, including video footage of the incident.