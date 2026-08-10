Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber police have recorded the arrest of RSS ideologue and political commentator T G Mohandas, who was held in connection with a case over inflammatory remarks targeting students who staged a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Mohandas was taken into custody from his house in Kochi on Sunday and brought to the Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police Station for questioning. His arrest was recorded, and he will be produced before the court today. It is learnt that the cops also seized the equipment and gadgets he used to record the controversial video.

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The case relates to videos allegedly uploaded by Mohandas on his YouTube channel on July 24 and 25. According to the FIR, he made remarks calling for students protesting at Jantar Mantar to be shot dead.

The FIR shows that the remarks were made with the intention and knowledge of disturbing public peace and order and inciting unrest. The FIR also states that the videos contained derogatory remarks against the protesters and were intended to create fear and panic among those participating in the protest.

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In the videos, Mohandas allegedly said that a curfew should be imposed within a four-kilometre radius of the protest venue and that authorities should open fire after asking the protesters to disperse three times. He also allegedly called for several protesters to be killed or dismembered and their bodies taken to hospitals.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) with the Kerala Home Minister and Director General of Police (DGP).

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Police have registered the case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Kerala Police Act, including sections related to promoting enmity, cyber offences and causing public nuisance.