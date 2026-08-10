A 35-year-old theft convict, identified as Nelliyamkunnam Suneesh, is on the run after allegedly assaulting two elderly women in Nelliyamkunnam near Alathur.

Alathur police said Suneesh had recently been released from a jail in Tamil Nadu after serving a one-year sentence in connection with a theft case. Suneesh first entered the house of an elderly woman who lives alone in Nelliyamkunnam and allegedly assaulted her. When she screamed, he fled the house and ran to a neighbouring residence, where he allegedly tried to assault another elderly woman.

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When the woman screamed, Suneesh covered her mouth. He fled the scene after residents heard her screams and rushed to the house, police said.

According to police, Suneesh is a neighbour of both the women. “He has struggled to hold a steady job due to his criminal background. He is married and has a family, but his family life has also been affected by his repeated involvement in criminal activities,” police said.

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The two women sustained minor injuries in the incident and sought treatment at a nearby taluk hospital. An FIR has been registered, and police are investigating to trace and apprehend the accused.