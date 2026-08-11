Thiruvananthapuram: The General Education Department has revised the timetable for the Plus Two first-term (Onam) examinations under the Kerala syllabus. The Biology and Accountancy examinations have been advanced and will now be conducted on August 14.

As per the revised schedule, the Biology examination, which was earlier set for the afternoon of August 18, and the Accountancy examination, scheduled for the afternoon of August 20, will now be held on the morning of August 14.

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This year, the question papers for both the term examinations and final examinations are being prepared, printed, and distributed centrally by the General Education Department. The printed question papers have already been delivered to all district education centres from the security press.

“Principals of schools started collecting the question papers from the district education centres on August 10,” said Dr K Manickaraj, Joint Director of the Higher Secondary Examination section.

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Until last year, question papers for the term and final examinations were prepared by individual schools. The new system has been introduced to ensure uniformity in the examination process across schools following the Kerala state syllabus.