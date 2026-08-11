An expanding sinkhole in the courtyard of a house at Poovathamkunnu in Koorachundu Panchayat, Kozhikode, has triggered widespread anxiety among local residents. What began as a minor cavity on the property of Parameswaran, a resident of Parayankandathil in Ward 1, has been expanding daily, raising fears of a major ground collapse in the neighbourhood.

Geologists inspect site

Following a complaint lodged by Panchayat President Sini Jino, a team of geologists visited the location last Friday to assess the situation. While the experts assured residents that there was no immediate cause for alarm, they confirmed that a detailed report would be submitted to the District Disaster Management Authority on Monday.

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Contaminated water and growing fear

Despite the reassuring words from officials, local anxiety has mounted after mud and sludge seeped into a well located directly below the sinkhole, contaminating the drinking water source. Around 15 families residing in the lower slopes of Koorachundu and Kayanna panchayats are now living in fear of a sudden landslide or further land collapse.

Residents have urged senior district officials, including the District Collector, to visit the site and conduct a thorough scientific investigation to determine the root cause of the soil instability. Meanwhile, Panchayat Vice President Biju Kadalassery also visited the area to review the situation and interact with the affected families.