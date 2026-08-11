A rapidly expanding sinkhole in the courtyard of a residential property has caused anxiety among several families in Poovathamkunnu, in Ward 1 of Koorachundu panchayat in Kozhikode. The crater, which initially appeared as a small depression in the courtyard of Parayankandathil Parameswaran, has been steadily widening over the past few days, raising fears of major land subsidence in the area.

Following a formal complaint lodged by Panchayat President Sini Jino, a team from the Department of Mining and Geology inspected the site. While the geologists sought to allay local fears, stating that there was no immediate cause for panic, they confirmed that a comprehensive report would be submitted to the District Disaster Management Authority on Monday to determine the next course of action.

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Water contamination triggers alarm

Local residents' concerns have been further heightened by the sudden contamination of a nearby domestic well situated just below the affected property. Thick mud and turbid water have begun seeping into the well, rendering the water completely unusable and raising concerns about possible underground soil movement.

Residents demand high-level probe

Around 15 families living in low-lying areas of the neighbouring Koorachundu and Kayanna panchayats are now living in fear of a potential landslide. With the crater growing larger by the day, residents are demanding that the District Collector and senior administrative officials visit the site immediately, conduct a thorough scientific investigation and find a permanent solution.

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Meanwhile, Panchayat Vice President Biju Kadalassery also visited the location to assess the situation and assured the affected residents of the necessary local support.