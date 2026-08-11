Thiruvananthapuram: The much-hyped bid by the previous LDF government to bring Lionel Messi and the Argentina football team to Kerala in 2023 has left behind more questions than answers, with a Sports Department inquiry flagging financial irregularities running into crores and multiple rule violations.

The inquiry report, prepared by Sports Department Special Secretary N Prasanth and submitted to Sports Minister OJ Janeesh, has recommended Vigilance and central agency probes into possible violations of foreign exchange regulations and money laundering laws. The report has now been forwarded to the Chief Minister for further action.

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The event’s sponsor, Reporter Broadcasting Company, had claimed to have paid $15 million, equivalent to around ₹126 crore at that time, to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for the proposed visit. But the inquiry found no documentary evidence to show that the money was ever remitted or received by the AFA or the Argentina team. There is no record, either, of any formal agreement between the AFA and Kerala government or between the sponsor and the government.

Murky money trail

The sponsor had sought the Centre’s nod, through the state government, to route the money abroad via a US-based agency. The inquiry report, however, notes that the agency was itself under investigation in the US over alleged financial offences. But despite securing permission to transfer the money abroad, the sponsor never submitted any documents to show that the transaction had actually taken place. With the Argentina team’s proposed visit repeatedly postponed, the then LDF government issued two notices to the sponsor, citing breach of the agreement. The inquiry has also flagged another curious aspect of the episode. Kerala wrote to the Centre seeking permission to hold an exhibition match in Kochi and transfer the money even though it had received no official communication from the Argentina team confirming the proposed visit.

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Meanwhile, the GST department recently issued a summons to the sponsor, seeking to pay ₹22.68 crore in service tax on the ₹126-crore transaction.

Deal documented only in e-mails

The only documentary trail the government has on the proposed Argentina visit comprises e-mails exchanged between the office of the then sports minister and an AFA representative. Even these e-mails were forwarded to the Sports Department for inclusion in the official file only two years later.

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It was in July 2023 that then Sports Minister V Abdurahiman announced Messi’s arrival in Kerala, triggering huge excitement among football fans. The LDF government had kept the prospect of an Argentina visit alive for nearly two-and-a-half years, before Argentina finally made it clear in October 2025 that the team would not be coming to Kerala.

It was in July 2023 that then Sports Minister V Abdurahiman announced Messi’s arrival in Kerala, triggering huge excitement among football fans. Photo: Manorama

Who wrote the first letter?

The inquiry has also raised questions over how the sponsor was selected in the first place. Gold and Global, a Kalamassery-based firm, first wrote to the government in July 2023, offering to bring the Argentina team to Kerala and meet the entire cost of the visit. The inquiry, however, found that the company had been registered just 20 days before it sent the letter and had a capital of only ₹1 lakh at the time. More significantly, it shared the same address as Reporter Broadcasting Company, which later emerged as the sponsor of the proposed event. The report has also flagged the government’s decision to select the sponsor without inviting a tender, as well as the unilateral manner in which the selection was made.

Spain visit adds to the mystery

In September 2024, Abdurahiman travelled to Spain for about a week with then Sports Department secretary Pranab Jyothinath and director P Vishnuraj, ostensibly to invite the Argentina team to Kerala. The inquiry, however, found no records to establish that the AFA had invited the minister or his delegation to Spain. It is also unclear whom the minister met during the visit or what discussions, if any, were held.