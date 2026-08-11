CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, alleging that the UDF government should first implement its flagship anti-narcotics campaign, Operation Toofan, within the Congress itself.

Govindan alleged that some close associates of Satheesan, including Youth Congress activists, had been booked in narcotics-related cases. He claimed the situation had reached a point where the Chief Minister was being forced to answer allegations that his office had become a centre for substance use.

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At a press conference, Govindan named Muhammed Hussain, P A Abdul Salam and P A Abbas, alleging that they were Congress and Youth Congress leaders close to Satheesan and had been booked in drug-related cases. He also presented video footage that he claimed showed the accused with the Chief Minister.

Govindan further alleged that Muhammed Hussain had identified himself on social media as Satheesan's social media coordinator and had administered social media groups associated with the Chief Minister. He claimed Hussain and the other individuals regularly shared Satheesan's posts and visited the Chief Minister's Office.

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“The people leading the anti-drug campaign are now involved in drug smuggling. This should be viewed with utmost seriousness. Ramesh Chennithala should conduct Operation Toofan within his own party first,” Govindan said.

Govindan also accused the state government of using Meta to remove social media posts critical of Satheesan, likening the alleged move to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's purported use of the platform to suppress criticism.

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Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt is a statewide anti-narcotics campaign launched by the Kerala Police to curb the drug mafia. The initiative is being implemented jointly by the Departments of Education, Health and Excise.