A 28-year-old pregnant woman from Payyoli in Kozhikode has died after battling for her life on a ventilator for over a month, triggering serious allegations of domestic abuse and attempted murder against her husband. Shamima, who was seven months pregnant, died at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday morning, leading her family to demand a comprehensive police investigation.

A month-and-a-half ago Shamima was found unconscious at her rented residence in Arikkulam near Koyilandy. Her mother, Asma, found her after growing anxious when Shamima failed to answer multiple phone calls. Doctors treating her at the hospital had raised red flags after detecting a suspicious dark substance in her stomach, suggesting potential poisoning. Further medical evaluations also revealed severe brain damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shamima's family has levelled grave accusations against her husband, Nawas, accusing him of subjecting her to relentless physical and mental torture. According to relatives, this was not an isolated case of abuse. Approximately a year ago, Nawas allegedly tried to run Shamima over with an autorickshaw in front of her daughter from her first marriage. The attack left Shamima with severe injuries to her arms and legs. Although family members intervened at the time to mediate the marital dispute, Nawas’s abusive behaviour allegedly persisted.

The family claims that Nawas only visited the hospital for three days after Shamima was admitted, before completely disappearing. Tensions escalated just days before Shamima's death when her brother, Shamil, who was in possession of her mobile phone, was cornered and assaulted by Nawas and his friends at Kuruvangad in Koyilandy. Shamil sustained severe injuries to his arm, requiring four stitches. Following Shamima’s demise, the family alleged that Nawas even issued death threats to a relative who dared to file a police complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shamima and Nawas had married after a love affair. Following the tragic turn of events, her relatives lodged an official complaint with the Koyilandy police, expressing deep suspicion over the circumstances of her death. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and have initiated a detailed investigation.