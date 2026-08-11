The key accused in the Peroorkada police uniform scam, Shambu R Krishnan, has been arrested. Shambu, a police trainee, had allegedly collected money from fellow recruit trainees of the KAP-3 and KAP-5 battalions at Peroorkada, claiming the amount was required to procure uniform cloth from the SAP Dry Canteen and for tailoring charges at Wilson Allied Police Uniform Society.

According to the police, Shambu will be produced before court later on Tuesday. Since the case involves a police trainee as the accused, disciplinary action will be taken by the police department.

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Between July 3 and 13, he allegedly collected ₹7,18,320 from several trainees. The amount was supposed to be deposited with the police dry canteen and the society responsible for stitching the uniforms.

However, according to the FIR, Shambu did not deposit the money and used it to play an online betting game, hoping to make a profit. He reportedly lost the entire amount in the process.

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The issue came to light when the delivery of uniforms was delayed, raising suspicion among senior officers. Following this, the commanding officer lodged a complaint with the Peroorkada police.

A case was registered against Shambu under Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with cheating. Police said statements of the trainees and others involved were being recorded, and further action would be taken based on the investigation.