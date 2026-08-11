Kalpetta: The Fast Track POCSO Court in Kalpetta has sentenced a 62-year-old man to eight years’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹70,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl at his grocery shop.

Judge K R Sunil Kumar convicted Ambileri Surendran, a native of Peravoor in Kannur district.

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According to the prosecution, Surendran sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions when she visited his shop to purchase groceries. The incidents allegedly occurred in December 2023 and August 2024.

Kalpetta Sub-Inspector T Aneesh investigated the case and submitted the chargesheet before the court. Special Public Prosecutor G Babitha appeared for the prosecution.