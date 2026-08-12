Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Drugs Control Department has seized counterfeit cosmetics worth ₹9.64 lakh in four phases of its statewide Operation Soundarya, Health and Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan said on Wednesday.

The operation was launched to curb the sale of fake cosmetics and ensure that products available in the market comply with prescribed safety and quality standards.

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The seized products include cosmetics that failed to meet the standards prescribed under the Cosmetics Rules, 2020, as well as products manufactured or distributed without valid cosmetic manufacturing licences.

The department has raised particular concerns over the excessive use of face creams among children and adolescents. As part of the operation, the Drugs Intelligence wing conducted inspections across the state and collected samples of various cosmetic products for quality testing.

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The samples were sent to the Drugs Testing Laboratories in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. Tests found mercury levels above the permitted limit in some samples of lipsticks and face creams.

According to the department, only 1 ppm (parts per million) of mercury is permitted in face creams. However, samples of Faiza and Goree face creams seized from markets in Kerala were found to contain mercury levels of up to 20,000 ppm. The department warned that such high levels of mercury could cause serious skin disorders and other health problems. The Pakistan-made creams were also allegedly being sold without purchase bills.

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Authorities have initiated steps to withdraw the products from the market and taken legal action against those involved in their manufacture and distribution in violation of the law. The four phases of Operation Soundarya resulted in seizures worth ₹5,09,303 in the first phase, ₹2.5 lakh in the second, ₹1.5 lakh in the third and ₹55,000 in the fourth. The fourth phase was completed by the last week of July. Samples of other cosmetic products, including lipsticks, baby powder, baby soap and baby oil, were also collected for quality testing.

The Drugs Control Department said its inspections had found health problems linked to the uncontrolled use of certain cosmetic products. It has particularly flagged concerns over the excessive and prolonged use of products marketed as skin-lightening creams.

Minister K Muraleedharan directed the department to ensure that only cosmetics manufactured under valid licences and complying with quality standards are available in the market. The department also urged consumers to check whether cosmetics have been manufactured under a valid licence and whether the manufacturer's name and full address, along with other mandatory labelling information, are provided on the packaging.

Complaints regarding suspicious cosmetic products or violations can be made to the Drugs Control Department's toll-free helpline at 1800-425-3182.