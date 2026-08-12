Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has decided to appoint a special public prosecutor in the case involving the death of journalist K M Basheer, who was allegedly knocked down by IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman while driving under the influence of alcohol.

Senior advocate A Santhosh Kumar will be appointed as the special public prosecutor in the case. He is currently appearing in the case related to the alleged attack on an Enforcement Directorate team’s vehicle in Thiruvananthapuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Basheer’s wife, Jasila, had approached the Kerala High Court seeking the appointment of a special public prosecutor and a change of the trial court. The petition, which was considered by the High Court on August 11, has been posted to August 18 to ascertain the government’s stand.

The government is expected to inform the High Court about its decision to appoint the special prosecutor when the petition is taken up on August 18. The Home Department had earlier indicated that it would consider the family’s demand for a special public prosecutor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the trial is progressing at the Vanchiyoor court in Thiruvananthapuram. Senior advocate Raman Pillai is appearing for Sriram Venkitaraman, the sole accused in the case. The case was earlier being heard by the Additional District and Sessions Court-I. It was later shifted to the lower-level Court-IV following an objection citing Raman Pillai’s health issues. However, even after two weeks since the trial began, Raman Pillai has not appeared before the court in person. Witnesses are being examined online.

Jasila had approached the High Court alleging that the shifting of the case was part of a deliberate move by the defence. She also sought the appointment of a special public prosecutor. Basheer, the Thiruvananthapuram unit chief of Siraj daily, was killed around 1 am on August 3, 2019, when a car allegedly driven by Sriram Venkitaraman hit his motorcycle near the Museum in Thiruvananthapuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicle that hit Basheer was registered in the name of Thiruvananthapuram resident Wafa Firos. Sriram had allegedly attempted to establish that Wafa was driving the car at the time of the accident. The police had initially also maintained that Wafa was behind the wheel. However, eyewitness accounts and intervention by journalists reportedly countered this version.

Sriram is the sole accused in the case and faces charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, dangerous and drunk driving, and destruction of evidence. Wafa, who had given a confidential statement against Sriram, was subsequently dropped from the case.