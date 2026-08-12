Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police will launch its new ‘My Police Station’ initiative on August 14, aimed at transforming police stations into more citizen-friendly service centres where complainants can approach authorities with confidence.

The state-level inauguration of the project and unveiling of its logo will be held at the Peroorkada Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram at 10.30 am on August 14. Chief Minister V D Satheesan will inaugurate the event, while Home and Vigilance Minister Ramesh Chennithala will preside. State Police Chief Ravada Azad Chandra Shekhar will deliver the welcome address and Health Minister K Muraleedharan will deliver the keynote address.

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The initiative seeks to improve police functioning and public services through greater professionalism and the effective use of technology, in line with the needs of a modern democratic society.

A key objective is to ensure that citizens receive efficient services at police stations while their dignity is fully respected. The project also seeks to maintain clean police station premises and create a more welcoming environment for the public.

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The Home Department aims to eliminate uncivilised and unlawful practices such as third-degree methods that undermine the credibility and achievements of the police, and transform police stations into models of modern democratic institutions.

The police have already begun implementing various programmes, including training, to achieve these objectives.

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Under the initiative, police stations will provide a range of dedicated services, including a complaint help desk, women’s help desk, children’s help desk, senior citizens’ help desk, transgender help desk, help desk for persons with disabilities, cybercrime help desk and legal aid help desk.

The project will also facilitate services related to various applications, online services, the Right to Information Act and obtaining copies of FIRs, among others.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department Minhaj Alam, former DGP and State Police Adviser A Hemachandran, ADGP (Law and Order) P Vijayan, City Police Commissioner Arul R B Krishna and Peroorkada Police Station SHO T K Vinod Krishnan are among those expected to attend the inauguration.