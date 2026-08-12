With large numbers of women from Malabar districts thronging the Sulthan Bathery bus station to travel to Gundlupet, the garden town across the Karnataka border, KSRTC staff operating the Gundlupet service refused to operate the 11.30 am service on Wednesday, citing overcrowding.

More than 200 passengers were waiting at the bus station, with many jostling to board the service. Senior KSRTC officials intervened and asked excess passengers to take the next service. The bus eventually departed for Gundlupet after some passengers agreed to get off. Officials also permitted the crew not to pick up additional passengers from stops between Sulthan Bathery and Gundlupet.

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The Gundlupet service has gone viral on social media as women from the four Malabar districts of Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram and Wayanad have increasingly been travelling to the flower gardens in Gundlupet. All services from the first trip at 6 am onwards, except the last service at 4.20 pm, have been operating at full capacity for the past several days.

A KSRTC staff member attached to the Gundlupet service told Onmanorama on condition of anonymity that operating the service had become extremely difficult due to the overcrowding.

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“In almost all forenoon trips, when we approach the bus, it is difficult even to put our feet on the footboard,” he said. “Interestingly, those who get tired of travelling without seats simply remain on the bus when we reach Gundlupet and enjoy the return journey, feasting their eyes on the flower gardens,” he added.

Asked about the future of the service during the upcoming Onam holiday season, Sulthan Bathery bus depot in-charge P Surendran told Onmanorama that although the issue had been sorted out for the time being, managing the rush during the Onam holidays remained a concern.

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“Today, we had more than 200 passengers waiting at the station itself for the Gundlupet service. So it was natural for the staff to express their inability to operate the service, as more passengers would be waiting at other stops towards the state border,” he said.

However, the depot authorities advised the crew that no action would be taken against them if they did not stop to pick up additional passengers at bus stops outside the depot.

The rush for the Gundlupet service has also highlighted the financial impact of the Priyadarshini scheme. As women can travel free of charge under the scheme, the cash revenue collected by the crew is substantially lower than the value of the tickets issued. Though the State Government has promised to compensate KSRTC for the revenue loss, the financial deficit will continue to weigh on the public sector transport undertaking until the compensation reaches its coffers.

Transport Minister C P John has also faced criticism over his recent remarks regarding affluent and employed women using the free travel facility under the Priyadarshini scheme.