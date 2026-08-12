A special postal cover and stamp honouring the historic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple have been officially released by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Speaking at the launch event, the Governor remarked that Kerala is a land that stands for unity, harmony, spirituality, and ancient cultural traditions. He commended the postal department for its efforts in showcasing the state's rich cultural heritage to the global stage.

In addition to the temple commemoration, the Department of Posts also launched special postcards featuring Kerala's state animal, the elephant, and the state bird, the great hornbill. As part of the national Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the dignitaries present at the event also proudly displayed the national tricolour.

Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General of the Kerala Circle, welcomed the gathering. Other notable attendees included Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Deputy Mayor GS Ashanath, temple administrative committee members Aditya Varma, Karamana Jayan, and Adv A Velappan Nair, Fort ward councillor S Harikumar, and Director of Postal Services NR Giri.