Indian tourists planning a trip to the UAE can now benefit from a complimentary visa initiative launched by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT). To facilitate the programme, the DCT has partnered with 11 leading travel companies.

A standard 30-day tourist visa, which requires a minimum stay of three days in Abu Dhabi, normally costs AED 285. However, visitors can obtain the visa free of charge by booking their holiday through one of the authorised travel partners.

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The initiative will offer 20,000 free visas in its first phase. The promotional offer is available exclusively to travellers who complete their holiday bookings through the designated travel agencies.

Authorised travel agencies for the free visa scheme

To avail of the visa fee waiver, travellers must book their trip through one of the 11 official travel partners: Holiday Tribe, Thomas Cook & SOTC, Thrillophilia, Akbar Holidays, Utazzo.com, Kesari Tours, Riya Travels, Royal Tours, Pickyourtrail, MakeMyTrip and Aryan Leisure.

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Eligibility guidelines and deadlines

All Indian passport holders are eligible to apply for the complimentary visa. The travel and visa validity period for the scheme runs until October 31. Travellers must obtain their visas and complete their journeys within this period.

Under the scheme's current rules, travellers cannot book the promotional visa by October 31 for travel in November. There is no restriction on the number of family members who can apply together, although the campaign is limited to the initial allocation of 20,000 visas.

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No official announcement has been made on extending the scheme beyond October 31.