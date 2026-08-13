A 57-year-old housewife who was undergoing treatment for leptospirosis at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital died on Wednesday morning. The deceased, Shiny Shaju, a resident of Odikkuzhi Pallithazhathu in Koorachundu, had been battling the bacterial infection on ventilator support for several days.

Shiny, who worked under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), developed a high fever on August 1 while at work. She initially sought treatment at the Koorachundu Community Health Centre (CHC). As her symptoms worsened, she was shifted to the Perambra Taluk Hospital on August 3 before being referred to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where her condition continued to decline.

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She is survived by her husband Shaju, her daughter Alina, her son-in-law Sunil Thoonkuzhi, and her siblings George, Saly, and Anto.

Following Shiny's death, residents and local representatives have demanded immediate action from the panchayat and the health department to curb the spread of the disease. Villagers argue that the local administration has failed to execute basic preventive protocols, despite a high-level meeting convened on August 7.

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The meeting, which included representatives from various political parties, health workers, and the Kudumbashree network, had resolved to observe a 'Leptospirosis Prevention Week'. However, local sources claim that these decisions have largely remained on paper. Although wards were instructed to organise extensive public awareness meetings by August 11, most wards have failed to comply, with only a few holding superficial gatherings.

There is also mounting concern over the distribution of prophylactic medicine. While the local hospital has adequate stocks of Doxycycline, the preventive antibiotic has not been systematically distributed to high-risk individuals, including MGNREGS workers, dairy farmers, and agricultural labourers. Furthermore, public reluctance to consume these preventive pills voluntarily has worsened the situation, coupled with a complete lack of awareness campaigns.

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Additionally, the panchayat's previous assurances to clear dense undergrowth on private lands in Koorachundu town—which acts as a breeding ground for rodents—remain unfulfilled. This latest tragedy comes shortly after another resident from nearby Kariyathumpara recovered from a severe case of leptospirosis in July following prolonged hospitalisation, prompting renewed calls for the health department to step up field-level sensitisation and intervention efforts.