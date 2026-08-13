The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has sanctioned ₹42.6 crore to resolve chronic waterlogging and drainage issues along NH 66 in Kollam and Alappuzha districts in Kerala. This funding will facilitate key infrastructure work, providing much-needed relief to commuters and residents. Of the total allocation, Kollam receives ₹28.55 crore, while Alappuzha has been granted ₹14.05 crore.

The allocated funds will be utilised for drainage construction along the Paravoor-Kottukulangara and Kottukulangara-Kollam reaches of NH 66. Commuters and local communities in heavily affected areas, including Punnapra, Ambalappuzha, Haripad, Kayamkulam, Ochira, Karunagappally, and Chavara, are set to benefit directly from this project. The initiative aims to streamline runoff management, which has long been a major headache during monsoon seasons.

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Investigations revealed that waterlogging on the national highway often stems from issues outside the NHAI boundaries, such as clogged local canals, land-use changes, and a lack of clear exit pathways for external runoff. To tackle this, NHAI has agreed to bear the entire cost of connecting highway drains to nearby streams, canals, and natural waterbodies. This holistic approach ensures that water does not accumulate on the road surface, preventing pavement damage and accidents. This decision follows high-level state government meetings held on January 16, May 13, and July 15 this year. During these sessions, district administrations were instructed to prepare location-specific project estimates in coordination with local departments. NHAI had committed to funding the entire drainage link-up drive based on these regional assessments. Notably, NHAI previously approved ₹89.54 crore for similar flood-mitigation works across Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kollam, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.

The drainage designs and layout plans have been crafted by Local Self Government Department engineers and district technical experts who possess deep regional geographical knowledge. The execution will be supervised through the respective district collectors' offices. Actual ground operations will be carried out either by local self-government institutions or other departments designated by the state and district administrations. This collaborative setup is expected to accelerate construction, minimise local disruption, and ensure long-term efficiency.