Parassala: A library opened in 2023 to perpetuate the memory of Parassala Ponnammal, a stalwart in Carnatic music, has ceased functioning. Born in Dalavapuram village in Parassala, Parassala B Ponnammal went on to become one of the leading lights of Carnatic music. When she passed away in 2021, based on public demand to build a memorial to honour the late singer at her birthplace, the Parassala Block Panchayat decided to build a library.

A library was soon constructed, spending lakhs of rupees behind the Block Panchayat Office, and it was inaugurated by the then Finance Minister K N Balagopal in 2023. The library began functioning with some books purchased with block panchayat funds and through sponsorships.

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However, the Parassala Ponnammal Memorial Library failed to receive recognition from the Kerala State Library Council because another library recognised by the council was already functioning very near it. Consequently, Ponnammal Memorial Library could neither receive grants nor appoint a librarian to ensure smooth operations.

A computer was also installed in the library to carry out digitalisation. However, except for the staff at the Block Panchayat Office and a few members of the public, the library received very poor patronage. Being located in a discreet corner of the Block Panchayat Office, the library did not prove beneficial to the people as even visitors to the office were unaware of its existence. Additionally, no clear orders were issued to anyone on running the library. All these factors combined to cause the closure of a noble initiative.